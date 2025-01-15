The King’s Cup continues its course and this Wednesday January 15

They will measure their strength in the Mediterranean Games stadium

Almeria and Leganes

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Almería comes into the match having faced Leganés and Cultural Leonesa while Leganés played their last Copa del Rey matches against Almería and CD Estepona.

Almeria – Leganes

La Copa del Rey classification and statistics

Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Almería and Leganés.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Almería and Leganés today

The match between Almería and Leganés corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Wednesday, January 15, at the Mediterranean Games. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on LaLiga TV M2, Copa del Rey on M+.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Almería calendar, the Leganés calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.