ONCE DEL ALMERÍA

If the afternoon is about revolutions, let the first be eleven. Rubi only keeps four pieces with respect to the first leg: Chumi, Morlanes, Ramazani and Sadiq. Slate and new account of Montilivi. New equipment, new war.

Switch to the goalkeeper (enter Ferdinand), sits on its two sides (Buñuel and Centelles play) and bet on Juan Villar as second tip. With these soldiers and the illusion of a city, for the machado.

Almería lineup: Fernando; Buñuel, Fernandes, Chumi, Centelles; Samú, Morlanes; Ramazani, Juan Villar, Aketxe; and Sadiq.