Girona was not Girona in Almería. The Catalans miraculously scratched a point against the bottom team, an Almería superior to the co-leader, whom they subdued in all facets of the game except the most important one, the scoreboard. The Andalusians, who still have not tasted victory, still do not understand how victory could have escaped them after hoarding one chance after another against an unknown opponent, who was never able to impose the pace of play and ball possession that so identifies them. Almería made up to 20 shots against Girona, saved by goalkeeper Gazzaniga and the lack of aim of Garitano's team. If they had played like this the entire season, Almería would not be bottom. The point is an excellent loot for Girona. From what has been seen on the field and because it allows him to position himself as the sole leader, since Madrid is not playing this day (they will do so on February 1 against Getafe) when playing the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona.

0 Luis Maximiano, César Montes (Luis Suárez, min. 83), Marc Pubill, Chumi, Akieme, Dion Lopy, Sergio Arribas (Kaiky, min. 84), Embarba (Gonzalo Melero, min. 68), Lucas Robertone, Edgar González ( Pozo, min. 62) and Leo Baptistao See also Egan Bernal, "conscious" and "stable" after suffering an accident in training in Colombia 0 Gazzaniga, Juanpe, Daley Blind, Arnau Martinez, Miguel Gutierrez, Yan Couto (Tsygankov, min. 56), Aleix García, Iván Martín, Valery Fernández (Sávio, min. 67), Pablo Torre (Jhon Solís, min. 56) and Dovbyk (Stuani, min. 67) Goals Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer Yellow cards Leo Baptistao (min. 20), Valery Fernández (min. 34), Akieme (min. 55), Juanpe (min. 64), Sávio (min. 70), César Montes (min. 78), Kaiky (min. 83 ) and Arnau Martinez (min. 97) red cards Aleix García (min. 80)

Girona found themselves in Almería with the difficulty inherent to great teams. Always performing well, in any scenario and on any day, is only within the reach of the chosen ones. Offering continued high performance is what this fantastic team has been doing, which never had a bad day until the sunny Andalusian midday. In Almería, in the field of a bottom team that still did not know the taste of victory, Míchel's team saw firsthand how complicated it is to always be competitive. The Andalusian team gave Girona a good review in a first half that they dominated at will due to Girona's inability to show the game with which they have dazzled half of Europe.

Míchel's men, who left Savio on the bench, succumbed to the pressure of Almería, who were more energetic, well led by Edgar as a midfielder, a position in which he also performed very well at Betis. And, of course, the best chances were for the Andalusian team in the first act. Gazzaniga was superb against two clear attempts by Arribas. And still no one explains how the striker from Madrid failed to score in the 36th minute, with everything in his favor to do so. Akieme had extended the ball from the side of the area and Arribas, with the goal almost empty, shot wide.

One minute into the second half, Gazzaniga saved his team again after a great shot from Leo, in the center of an Akieme who performed at a high level. The script of the game was not going to substantially change. Arribas was able to score after a great shot with his left foot and Girona could only breathe a little after Edgar's injury in the 62nd minute. Míchel also brought on Savio and it seemed, for a few minutes, that the great Girona was returning. Everything went further wrong for the Catalans in the 81st minute, when Aleix García saw a straight red card for knocking down Melero when he was facing Gazzaniga's goal. Girona had to suffer while the Andalusian fans threw their hands up: César Montes, Akieme and Ramazani had three very clear goal options that did not go in by a miracle. It is not known when the bottom player will be able to win a game, as he recovered Luis Suárez after a serious injury. Girona, somewhat flustered, had the virtue of not losing in a bad game.

