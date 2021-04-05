The day could have worse consequences for an Almería who, with the defeat against Rayo Vallecano, ran the risk of remaining seven points from the direct promotion. A difference that in the absence of nine dates for the conclusion of the league championship would have greatly complicated the options of Almeria to go up on the fast track. Finally, with the draw of Mallorca in his visit to UD Las Palmas leaves the rojiblancos five units behind the Balearic Islands, with whom he has the average goal lost.

A defeat of the Almeria against the Vallecanos this past Friday that ended four months without losing at the Mediterranean Games Stadium in league competition. It was necessary to go back to last December 3, 2020, in a week-long day, to contemplate the last time the Unionists let slip the three points of their fiefdom this season.

On that occasion the rojiblancos were defeated by Mallorca, which currently occupies second place, after the solitary goal of Abdón Prats from Chile in injury time. A result that translated into the second time that Almería gave up as locals this campaign, which had only occurred previously against Sporting in their home debut this year.

Since then, those of Gomes have played nine games at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, reaping 21 points of the 27 played at home. Figures that are more than half of the 32 points achieved by Almería this year at home. During this period only Sabadell, Alcorcón and Leganés had been able to scratch a point of Almeria lands. Meanwhile, the rojiblancos had prevailed over Zaragoza, Malaga, Ponferradina, Castellón, Las Palmas and Lugo, being the handful team, which they will visit this Sunday (4:00 pm) the only one they beat by the minimum.