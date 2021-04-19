Vicente Moreno proposes two changes compared to the last day, in which he defeated Leganés at home.

The parakeet coach recovers Óscar Gil, who will start on the right wing. Calero will be the second novelty and will replace David López in the center of the defense. The rest of the eleven, traced. Embarba and Puado will play on the sides and at the attack point will Dimata and Raúl de Tomás.

XI OF THE ESPANYOL: Diego López; Óscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba, Keidi Bare, Darder, Puado; Dimata and Raúl de Tomás.