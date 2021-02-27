As he Almeria as Lugo are in a negative dynamics, having in the meeting this afternoon an opportunity to start reverse it (follow the game live on AS.com). The Almeria set surrendered in his most important week, in which he had a direct promotion for the first time in the season. The defeats in Leganés and Mallorca have caused the second pothole of the season, although in the rojiblanco dressing room there is tranquility, since there are still 16 days left to be disputed. The Lugo, who has scored points in five of his six visits to the Mediterranean, also needs to redeem himself after adding just two points from the last twelve, tracing his last away league win at October 24th (2-3 in Logroño).

Despite the extreme rotations of Jose Gomes and the bad game played in Mallorca, they are not expected too many modifications in the eleven of the Portuguese coach. Everything indicates that behind will repeat, having many ballots Morlanes to accompany Samu start. With Sadiq as untouchable, Gomes needs to move pieces in the second line of attack, with his limbs in low hours. A) Yes, Brian Rodriguez he is running as a starter to print speed and overflow to the local game. The Uruguayan international has already played two games with the rojiblanca, although playing eleven pyrrhic minutes, so today you have your main opportunity.

The technical local has been placing a lot of emphasis on the facet defensive: of the applicants for direct promotion, Almería is by far the one more fits (24). In this sense, the Indálico team has not left a clean sheet since last December 9 (1-0 at Zaragoza). Gomes also needs that return the best Sadiq, something off in the last engagements. The Nigerian guarantees goals, in addition to participating in the creation of the game, diluted during the present month. All this with the shadow of arbitration collective hovering over the Almeria dressing room, which has gone too unhinged in Leganés and Mallorca.

Bad feelings

The Lugo travels to Almería with the difficult mission of tear off some point that helps to mitigate the bad tastes in the mouth that the team leaves lately when playing away. Four months without winning away They crave too many and, although the rival is not the ideal one, Nafti’s men want to cut their losing streak as a visitor. The eleven seems pretty clear, and the doubt focuses on Half Point.

Hugo Rama travels in the call despite his expulsion against Logroñés, and Lugo will wait until the last minute for a favorable resolution from the appeal committee. If not, Nafti would have to choose between powering the attack with Cristian Herrera instead or strengthen the spinal cord with Pita or Seoane, overtaking Juanpe. The albivermellos travel knowing that it is a displacement where losing falls within the normal, so they will look for the victory without pressure.

Aces to follow

Almeria. Brian Rodriguez. The charrúa points to the headline. Either from the start or coming out later, Gomes seeks to take advantage of his overflow, giving speed to the rojiblanco attack.

Lugo: Puma Rodriguez. The Panamanian has left his physical problems behind and is a constant threat from the left-handed winger due to his speed and shooting.

The details of the match

Goal to zero. Gomes has put a lot of emphasis on defensive work: his team has not left a clean sheet in the league since the bridge in December.

Defending. Lugo is making individual errors in defense that are costing him points, so he will seek to establish himself behind to try to add Almería.

Side. The interior game of Almería favors the creation of spaces used by both Balliu and Akieme, fundamental in attack.

Losing streak. The albivermellos accumulate four months without winning away, with only two victories on the road in the entire campaign. Adding in the Mediterranean Games would be welcomed almost as a victory.

Statistics. Almería have only won on one of the six times that Lugo has visited the Mediterranean: 1-0 January 2018. The Galicians have won two wins and three draws. Almería also won the Copa at Juan Rojas in 1994.

Ups and downs

Almeria: José Gomes gives the call today.

Lugo: El Hacen and Borja Domínguez due to injury. Appiah by clause of fear.