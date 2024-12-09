The draw of the King’s Cup of the round of 32 has matched the Sevilla FC with the Almeria and to Betis with the Huescaboth from the Second Division. Neither of them has been lucky enough to fall with a First RFEF team, since Marbella, Ourense and Ponferradina have been paired with Atlético de Madrid, Valladolid and Real Sociedad.

In this way, the two Sevillian teams will visit their rivals, since they are of a lower category as the First Division teams cannot compete against each other in this third round of the tournament. Thus, Sevilla will visit the UD Almeria Stadium to face the team led by Rubi, which currently occupies third place in the Second Division. You don’t have to go far to find the last matches played between the two, since last season the Almerians were in the top category. The Sevillistas fell away 2-1, while in the second leg, Quique Sánchez Flores’ men tied 2-2. Already in the Cup, we have to go back to the 2020-21 season to find the last crossing between the Andalusians. A tie that Sevilla won with a goal from Ocampos in the 66th minute.

While the Betis will visit the Alcoraz stadium to face off with the ninth place finisher in the silver category. The only two precedents for Betis against Huesca in the First Division have been, curiously, at the beginning of January. It made its debut in the top category in this stadium with the 2-1 (Ferreiro and Rivera / Sanabria penalty) on Three Kings Day 2019, in the 2018-19 campaign, with Quique Setién’s remembered statements about the local fans and their environmental pressure. Betis returned to this stage in official competition on January 10, 2021 to win 0-2 with goals from Mandi and Sanabria already with Manuel Pellegrini at the controls.

The round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will be played on the first weekend of next year, during the January 3, 4 and 5, 2025. In the same way as the previous phases, they will also be played in a single match.









The draw for the matches for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey was held this Monday, December 9, in the Luis Aragonés Hall of the Las Rozas Soccer City. On this occasion, the Spanish Super Cup teams (Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca) have already entered the hype. These will face the four Second RFEF clubs that have reached this knockout round (Barbastro, Deportiva Minera, UD Logroñés and Pontevedra).

Thus, Barcelona will face Barbastro, while Mallorca will visit Pontevedra. On the other hand, Real Madrid will face Club Deportiva Minera and Athletic Club will face Logroñés.

All matchups of the third round

The following matches in this third round of the Cup are:

-Barbastro-Barcelona.

-CD Minera-Real Madrid.

-Pontevedra-Mallorca.

-Logroñés-Athletic.

-Marbella-Atlético de Madrid.

-Ourense-Valladolid.

-Ponferradina-Real Sociedad.

-Granada-Getafe.

-Huesca-Real Betis.

-Almería-Seville.

-Racing Santander-Celta.

-Cartagena-Leganés.

-Tenerife-Osasuna.

-Racing Ferrol-Rayo Vallecano.

-Eldense-Valencia

-Elche-Las Palmas.

Teams present in this round

Super Cup teams: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club and Real Mallorca.

First division teams: Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Las Palmas, Celta, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Leganés, Sevilla, Osasuna, Getafe and Real Sociedad.

Second division teams: Granada, Cartagena, Tenerife, Elche, Almería, Eldense, Huesca, Racing de Santander and Racing de Ferrol.

RFEF First Teams: Marbella, Ourense and Ponferradina.

Second RFEF teams: Deportiva Minera, Barbastro, UD Logroñés and Pontevedra.