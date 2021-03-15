The days go by and every time there is less time for the reaction, so the meeting that closes the 29th day of Second seems key for the promotion and relegation (follow the game live on AS.com). The Almería needs to score to return to the direct ascent, having the possibility even more to surpass the Spanish after his puncture last Saturday. The people of Almeria will face a Alcorcón who have to fish from the Mediterranean to avoid descent, being the Vega de Acá fiefdom a place that historically is good for potters: they have scored at six his eight visits, winning Almería only in 2017 of the last six. To make matters worse, Anquela’s men arrive after beating Mirandés, winning three of their last four matches, without conceding to those three victories.

Precisely in the defensive aspect he has improved the Almeria in the last days after Gomes had put a lot of emphasis on it. The local back will have two modifications. Maras is low when the Serbian saw his fifth yellow in Montilivi. Ivanildo He will be his substitute, acting two left-handed centrals. The other novelty will be Balliu, after having already fulfilled his sanction, Buñuel being the victim. With the calendar less compressed until the end of the month, Gomes has parked their extreme rotations, so it will give continuity to the eleven that won in Girona.

Of course, from the midfielder line only his Corpas presence, which forms a lethal partnership with Sadiq, the best of the category: between the two they add 24 goals Y eight assists. Their simple presences in the green are synonymous with danger. Ribbon is postulated to continue on the left-handed side, having enough Villalba ballots to enter through Robertone, without ruling out the contest of Aketxe, even of Carvalho. All of them are of a similar profile, guaranteeing the local team an associative football, wanting control of the ball and attracting a lot from the inside to play on the outside with Balliu and Akieme.

For its part, the visit to Almería comes in one of the Best moments of the difficult season of Alcorcón. The potters come from winning 4-0 at Mirandés and taking their head off the decline. Those of Anquela, who seek consolidate your reaction in Almería, they were finally able to score the multiple occasions that they generated as happened against Mirandés. What footballers like Xisco Jiménez or Arribas begin to score is one of the best news for Alcorcón, a team solid, compact, coral and competitive and that he will need all those qualities at the highest level to beat Almería.