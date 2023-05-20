Almere City will compete in the first round of the play-offs for promotion against FC Eindhoven, the number eight in the Kitchen Champion Division. Coach Alex Pastoor’s team finished third with a 1-0 win over MVV Maastricht. Almere City passed Willem II, which got stuck at 2-2 at Roda JC and finished fourth.
Willem II starts the play-offs against VVV-Venlo, which finished seventh. The team from Venlo was stuck at 1-1 against Jong FC Utrecht in the last game of the competition. The winner of the match between Willem II and VVV will face the winner of Almere City-FC Eindhoven in the second round.
The third game in the first round of the play-offs is between MVV and NAC Breda. Those teams finished fifth and sixth after defeats at Almere City (1-0) and Telstar (2-1) respectively. The winner of that duel will meet the number sixteen from the Eredivisie in the second round. Who that will be is not yet clear with two rounds to go in the premier league. FC Emmen is currently in sixteenth place with one point less than Excelsior and five points less than FC Volendam.
The two winners of the second round will play for the last place in the premier league next season.
Poll
Which club would you like to see in the Premier League next season?
- Almere City (13%)
- William II (22%)
- MVV Maastricht (9%)
- NAC Breda (28%)
- VVV Venlo (3%)
- FC Eindhoven (4%)
- FC Emmen or Excelsior may stay in it (21%)
The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division
