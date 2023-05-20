Willem II starts the play-offs against VVV-Venlo, which finished seventh. The team from Venlo was stuck at 1-1 against Jong FC Utrecht in the last game of the competition. The winner of the match between Willem II and VVV will face the winner of Almere City-FC Eindhoven in the second round.

The third game in the first round of the play-offs is between MVV and NAC Breda. Those teams finished fifth and sixth after defeats at Almere City (1-0) and Telstar (2-1) respectively. The winner of that duel will meet the number sixteen from the Eredivisie in the second round. Who that will be is not yet clear with two rounds to go in the premier league. FC Emmen is currently in sixteenth place with one point less than Excelsior and five points less than FC Volendam.