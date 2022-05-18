Culiacán.- Within the framework of the commemoration of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, instituted by the United Nations Organization in 2004, the deputy Almendra Negrete of the Morena parliamentary group, participated this Tuesday in the tribune and pointed out thatthanks to the struggle of prominent activists and the arrival of Morena to the government with a leftist policy, today Sinaloa is a more inclusive and diverse state.

“To the community of sexual diversity in Sinaloa, we were born of the night, we live in it and we will die in it. But the light will be tomorrow for the most, for all those who today mourn the night, for those who deny the day, for all the light. Our struggle is to make ourselves heard, for fair and decent work, for life, justice and peace, shelter, land, work, bread, health, education, independence, democracy, freedom, justice, equality. These were our demands in the long night of 500 years, these are today, our demands”, expressed the brunette.

He recognized that the fight against ignorance and homophobia It was built by activists from the Sinaloan LGBTTTIQ community, among whom stood out Tulio Martínez, Hazel Peraza, Israel Tavera, Dr. Esteban González, Vicdania Guerrero, Cony Díaz, in Mazatlán

Mauricio Castro and Miguelino in Guasave Kika Cortez, Henry Chávez, Juan Ruiz and Érica Acosta in Ahome, Brandy in Escuinapa, Prof. Carlos Rodríguez Díaz Concordia

Kendra, Staici, Cesar Armando el Pocho from Badiraguato, Gustavo Ibarra and Martín Angulo from Elota, Ariadna Robles from Rosario, Antonio Bernal from Navolato, Cruz Valenzuela from Cosalá.

He also named the main and most important activists in Culiacán, Professor César Domínguez, Dr. Gumaro Reyes may he rest in peace, Omar Lizárraga, Leo Rubio, Mireya Valenzuela, Fadia Martínez, Claudia Zazueta, Guadalupe Hernández, Mariola Rubio and Mariel Yee .

“Without diversity there is no democracy, they are the ones who work every day for a dignified and inclusive Sinaloa. Sinaloans LGBTTTIQKnow that today we legislate and I speak for all my colleagues so that there are no 2nd class citizens in Sinaloa, for the respect and dignity of LGBTTTIQ Sinaloans. We will seek from here to reduce the gap of social inequality, for a more just, inclusive and egalitarian Sinaloa, ”said Almendra negrete on the platform.

“We are here to correct all the injustices that past legislatures did not have the will to address, and today they have become social problems that discriminate and devalue Sinaloans. The fourth Transformation is diverse, it is feminist and it is inclusive”, added the legislator.

To conclude, the legislator invited and summoned the LGBTTTIQ community to participate in the 9th. March of the Sexual Diversity of Sinaloa 2022, which will take place at 5:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the city of Culiacán, starting from Av. Álvaro Obregón at the height of the Lomita and ending at the ISIC’s Rosario Castellanos Agora.

“A citizen march, a march of recognition and inclusion. A march to promote peace and non-homophobia. Let’s march for a Sinaloa without homophobia, until dignity becomes customary, “concluded the brunette.