Almendra Gomelsky used her social networks to celebrate the success of the recent surgery she underwent, as part of the treatment she is undergoing to combat cancer. The television presenter had also revealed on her official Instagram account that she would undergo a delicate operation a few weeks ago due to her illness, but that she was calm because “she was in the best hands and that everything It would be good”.

What did Almendra Gomelsky say after her operation?

Almendra Gomelsky delighted her hundreds of followers on social networks and gave details on her official account. instagram about his state of health after undergoing an operation for carcinoma on his lip that was detected several weeks ago. The actress commented that she felt confident about the possible result of the intervention.

Recently, the actress confirmed that the result of her surgery was optimal, as she even posted a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown and smiling in what appears to be a bathroom. She accompanied the text with a hopeful message in which she appreciates the public's affection in difficult times.

“I want to thank everyone for their beautiful messages and love. Everything has gone very well and now it's time to rest and regain strength. A hug for everyone and thanks to doctors Gonzalo Ziegler and Otto Ziegler, for so much kindness, they are the best. This is an important reminder for you to go get your checkups,” stated the television host on her social networks.

What did Almendra Gomelsky say about his cancer diagnosis?

Gomelsky AlmondShe surprised her followers by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer in mid-January and that, therefore, she was going to undergo a delicate operation to face this fearsome disease.

“The word cancer will always be scary, but the important thing is always to be one step ahead, having our checkups and preventing. I have a carcinoma on my lip and I have to do surgery. I'm in the best hands! And everything will be fine! ”She noted.

On the other hand, he emphasized recommending that his followers undergo preventive checkups to rule out any type of disease and, in the worst case, be able to face this disease in its early stages.

“Thanks to everyone who wrote to me internally, I have felt a very nice warmth in my heart,” said the communicator. Later, she mentioned: “The best advice will always be: get all the check-ups you can. It's never too late. Don't be afraid. Yours will always be there for you.”



