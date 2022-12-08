Gomelsky almonda popular face on the small screen for her roles as the presenter of “Nubeluz” and for her work in soap operas, lives next door to Tito Awe your own love story

The current member of the podcast PM womenAlong with well-known faces such as Katia Condos, Gianella Neyra and Rebeca Escribns, she does not hesitate to emphasize the deep affection she has for her husband. She knows how their romance began and how long they have been together.

How did the love story between Almendra Gomelsky and her husband Tito Awe begin?

According to what Almendra Gomelsky told the “Mujeres de la PM” podcast, she and her husband Tito Awe They have known each other since they were 16 years old. They were friends from the neighborhood. They had always maintained camaraderie between them.

In the words of the former member of “Nubeluz”, she was a “girl from her house” and he “had a love in each port”.

Almendra Gomelsky and Tito Awe were initially friends. Photo: composition LR/capture/Instagram/@almendra_gd

She had her first marriage with Marcelo Serrano, which lasted seven years. On her part, Tito Awe also married another person for the same period of time.

Finally, when both were single again, they got together due to old friendships. According to her, they got together after a long time.

In this context, they noticed that the affection they both had was different from before. They began to go out together and hang out. After going to a discotheque, they had their first kiss, from there the bond between the two became closer, eventually living together and finally getting married.

How long have Almendra Gomelsky and Tito Awe been together?

Almendra Gomelsky married Tito Awe on June 5, 2004, so they have been married for 18 years now. However, she has stressed that she must add to that number the eight years of living with Awe.

Almendra Gomelsky married Tito Awe on June 5, 2004. Photo: composition LR/capture/Instagram/@almendra_gd

Therefore, the spouses would have around 26 years together in total. As a result of their love, they conceived two children: Macarena Awe, who arrived when Almendra was 33 years old; and Rodrigo Awe, who was given birth when the TV host was 35 years old.

How tall is Almond Gomelsky?

The former member of Nubeluz, Almendra Gomelsky, measures approximately 1.75 meters. Despite the fact that she lives in Lima, the communicator also has Argentine nationality.