Gomelsky Almond, Despite being one of the most beloved figures of local entertainment who still remember her fondly for her time in “Nubeluz”, she did not escape user criticism for her Instagram stories, from August 6, in which she criticized the attention of the National Migration Superintendence at the Jorge Chávez International Airport. “What a terrible image for foreigners” he pointed.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebeca Escribans travels with friends after her father’s death: “Together through thick and thin”

What did Almendra Gomelsky say about Migrations?

On Sunday the 7th, Almendra Gomelsky reaffirmed her criticism of Migrations by saying: “We are one of the few countries (or the only one) that asks you for everything to enter: vaccination card, affidavit (…). Waiting two and a half hours to be attended to, that doesn’t happen everywhere.”

“If we are in a pandemic, you cannot have 500 people in a small capacity and with three people attending. It’s crazy,” said the presenter of “Oh goddesses!”.

Almendra Gomelsky waited more than two hours at the airport to be seen at Immigration. Photo: Capture Almendra Gomelsky/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Jesús Alzamora, Shirley Arica and other celebrities who left TV and now work on YouTube

Almendra Gomelsky responds to criticism

At another time, Almendra Gomelsky spoke of the negative comments she received: “They tell me why I am not going to my country, if I am Argentine, what am I doing here criticizing Peru.”