O’Brien Castle Almond, one of the candidates for the next edition of Miss Peru, will represent our country in Miss Supranational 2022 together with Nicola Roberto, the new Mister Supranational. In this way, the model assumed the crown after the resignation of Yely Rivera in April.

This Friday, May 23, Jessica Newton and Nicola Roberto placed the band and the crown on the young woman. “Miss Supranational Peru 2022 is Almendra Castillo”, commented the organizer of Miss Peru, and then culminated with a hug and give way to the applause of all those present.

Now, almond castle She will only have two months to prepare, since at the end of June she will have to travel to the beauty pageant, where she will face more than 50 candidates from all over the world.

After the designation of Castillo O’Brien, now the eight remaining Miss Peru 2022 participants are: Alessia Rovegno, Mei Azo, Valeria Flórez, Tatiana Calmell, Daleine Arroyo, Maryori Morán, Flavia Montes and Arlette Rujel.

Almendra Castillo, representative of Miss Supranational 2022, together with Nicola Roberto. Photo: diffusion/Miss Peru

When will Almendra Castillo compete in Miss Supranational 2022?

The Miss Supranational 2022 will take place on July 15 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater, in the city of Nowy Sącz, located in Poland. For this date, Almendra Castillo will fight to obtain the crown of the contest.

What happened to Yely Rivera?

During the long holiday for Easter, Jessica Newton announced that Yely Rivera renounced the crown of Miss Supranational Peru 2022 for work reasons.

“I hope you are happy and as a family in these days of reflection and union, thinking of being a better version of yourselves. Within these reflections we have that Yely (Rivera), our Miss Peru (2021), has decided, due to a very interesting job offer for her, to decline to take the band from Peru to Miss Supranational 2022, ”said the organizer in her stories of Instagram.

Miss Peru Supranational 2022: Yely Rivera sends a message to Almendra Castillo

On May 13, after the coronation of Almendra Castillo as Miss Peru Supranational 2022, Yely Rivera dedicated a message to her on Instagram.

“I want to congratulate our queen. I wish you many successes beautiful, I know you will fight in Poland. You already have my full support!