A prison sentence of 22 years and TBS with compulsory treatment has been demanded against the Almelo crossbowman Kenzo K. (30) for double murder, two attempted murders and threats. The OM holds him responsible for stabbing two ‘completely innocent’ women to death in his flat. He then allegedly shot a crossbow at officers and a nurse from his own balcony.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, K. had the intent to shoot at the police and at the emergency services who had come to the report. "The crossbow is a deadly weapon and that means that here too the intent to kill can be proven," says the public prosecutor. The OM says that the fact that K. was psychotic and reduced insanity does not have to stand in the way of the intent. ,,K. was fascinated by violence and what kind of violence he wanted to use. Violence is good. Blood must. He sends messages about cutting off heads."

The risk of recurrence is high, according to the Public Prosecution Service. ,,K. has shown to be capable of extreme violence without any motive. That makes us fear for the future,” says the officer. Relatives scream at Kenzo K. when the OM has announced the demand. “You ruined my life, asshole.”

The fatal victims were his 70-year-old downstairs neighbor and her 52-year-old niece. They had nine and seventeen stab wounds respectively. Witnesses then saw Kenzo K. on the balcony with a crossbow. He shot at several people and yelled for everyone to leave. Nurse Mariëlle was hanging from the balcony and fell down. At that moment K. shot at her with the crossbow. Rescuers fled. A witness thought that K. wanted to kill the nurse because of the way he aimed the bow at the victim. “It’s a miracle she survived.”

Appearance unmoved

The public prosecutor told this morning what happened in the view of the Public Prosecution Service on September 17 last year and in the period preceding that. The officer went into the last minutes of the women's lives. The horror of those facts cause emotional reactions in the audience.

K. himself, who remained impassive when he heard the Public Prosecution, says that he no longer remembers anything about the events, which the relatives strongly blame him for. “One of the worst things is that not only my mother and aunt were killed, but also that we did not know why and how,” said the daughter of the 52-year-old victim yesterday, when relatives could use the right to speak.

After the public prosecutor’s closing statement and subsequently the plea of ​​the defense, K. gets the last word. The court and the Public Prosecution Service say they hope that K. will then seize the opportunity to provide relatives with answers. The court will rule on December 23.