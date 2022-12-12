Javier Ortega Smith has a tattoo on one arm that says COE 13, an elite body of the Spanish Armed Forces —now disappeared— where he served in the military. In the book Living Spain (Editorial Kalma), the spokesman for Vox in the City Council explains what it meant for him to have done military service in this group with two phrases that his captain said to him as soon as he saw him as a welcome: “The mission is always fulfilled and any situation It’s likely to get worse.” Smith, during his brief and intense political stage — three years as a Vox deputy in Congress, three as spokesman in the City Council and three as party secretary general — strictly adheres to these two military councils. Since May 2019, he has designed a stealthy strategy to grab the popular votes in the capital. If the PP wants the four votes of its group for a Budget, it will have to withdraw Madrid Central as soon as possible and at any cost, despite the fact that this means skipping the European environmental directive. This Monday, at mid-morning, during the presentation of the Christmas cultural activities plan at the Cibeles palace, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has reproached the extreme right for refusing to sit down and negotiate the accounts from 2023, again:

“It’s very difficult to get along with them.

Except for a last-minute miracle, PP and Ciudadanos see the electoral horizon of next year with some extended accounts, the first of the coalition mandate. “Vox does not give signals,” a senior official from the Treasury area recounted by phone. Municipal economic surge. Some PP councilors confess in private that if Smith were not in the City Council, the 2023 accounts would already be signed. The relationship between Smith and Almeida has been running aground for months. Mutual accusations. Reproaches in the press. Overacting in plenary sessions. Not a trace of agreements. The same thing happened in December 2022, when the mayor took advantage of acts and plenary sessions to attack Smith. Almeida did not understand his refusal to sit down with him to try to reach an agreement. After weeks of mutual accusations, both leaders met in the office on the fourth floor of the Cibeles palace. That meeting lasted an hour and only served for the photo. “We are not going to approve the Budgets. He doesn’t keep his promises. Their politics are low-key,” Smith said. “The meeting has been a fronton,” replied Almeida. “I would say to him: ‘And the budgets?’, and he would answer me with Madrid Central. ‘What proposals do you have?’ And Central Madrid. It all boils down to Javier driving his vehicle along the Gran Vía. I have been deeply disappointed. That he does not come to tease the people of Madrid! “.

A year later, everything points in the same direction, but with some hope. If Almeida approved the 2022 accounts with the support of the three councilors of the Mixed Group —ediles who left Más Madrid in 2021, due to disagreements with the spokesperson for this party, Rita Maestre―, by 2023 these councilors have already shown their refusal with strong close the door. “An amendment to the entirety”, Luis Cueto has assured. “We cannot pass these budgets. If they want our votes, raise spending and increase investment. We feel cheated after our vote last year.” Maestre has said the same, that she has already registered 196 partial amendments that deal with the problem of housing prices in Madrid that propose aid to owners who rent their homes to those under 35 years of age. The PSOE has launched 175 partial amendments with a resounding no to the accounts. “We intend to rebalance the districts a little more,” announced its spokesperson, Mar Espinar.

unexpected move

Perhaps for this reason and given so much refusal to the budgets ―5,703 million euros, which contemplate 9% more investment for the district of Salamanca than that of Puente de Vallecas―, last Friday, the mayor of Mobility of the City Council and a person from Almeida’s most trusted, Borja Carabante, with whom he runs during the week in El Retiro and with whom he has gone on vacation, made an unexpected move. He announced a 12-month extension for polluting trucks that have a B environmental label, as required by Vox. winks. Courtships. With this measure, which will be approved in the next plenary session of the City Council in December, thousands of vehicles that were prohibited from entering Madrid Central will be able to do so. Movements seeking a long-awaited yes to the Budgets. Smith has been silent for 72 hours. He has answered this Monday to his request:

—Whoever is beginning to hit the mark is the mayor.

Almeida, meanwhile, was watching him from afar out of the corner of his eye. “This is nothing more than a small patch in the Madrid Central de Carmena,” continued Smith. “But there are still many vehicles left. We maintain the same discourse. You have to put an end to the Madrid of restrictions. The mayor is right. Regarding budgets… the mayor threw himself into the arms of the Mixed Group [en 2021] and will try to hide it.

-That’s a no?

“At this point, we have made it very clear.

A spokesman for the Treasury area assures that the times are set for an extraordinary plenary session to be held at the end of December. Few weeks left for the miracle.

