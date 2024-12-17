The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, described this Tuesday as an “honor” that the PSOE has denounced him and has stated that in the conciliation ceremony in court he will say that he does not retract “absolutely anything.”

“For me it is an honor that the Socialist Party presents a complaint to me and, furthermore, if I have to go, I will go and explain why I consider that the Socialist Party is a corrupt organization,” the councilor told reporters upon his arrival at an informative breakfast by the national spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper.

Along these lines, he has indicated that “he is clear” that the party’s Secretary of Organization, Santos Cerdán, “lied” about the alleged achiever of the ‘Koldo plot’, Víctor de Aldama. «I couldn’t ignore Aldama’s presence. What is very proven is that Santos Cerdán has lied, and he has lied massively, as I said yesterday, and that is why for me it is an honor to be able to go to court,” he stressed.

Almeida has wondered if there is anyone who thinks that Aldama was “a mindundi and a nobody” when he had the phone numbers of several ministers. “What I believe is that within the Socialist Party, its organizational secretary, with the connivance of Socialist Party officials, whether institutional or organic, supported a corrupt plot, which is that of Mr. Aldama,” he defended.









For this reason, he has asserted that it is not he who has called the PSOE “corrupt”, but rather it is the party itself that “recognizes that it is corrupt when it calls Aldama, who was the partner of the organization secretary, that way.”

Yesterday, the PSOE decided to initiate legal action against the Madrid mayor for his statements in which he pointed to possible links between the Secretary of Organization of the Socialists, Santos Cerdán, and the alleged achiever of the ‘Koldo plot’, Víctor de Aldama.

For the PSOE, Almeida’s words are “insults and slander” and it criticizes him for taking as true the accusations made by the alleged commissioner against socialist leaders, which for the PSOE are “absolutely false.” With this, the socialists warn that they will take to court “all those who continue to spread hoaxes and lies about honest people and the PSOE,” as they indicated in a statement.

“Spain does not deserve an opposition that gives credence to individuals of this caliber, who also come to testify accompanied by figures located beyond the extreme right,” they stated.