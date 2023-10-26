And now, the Budgets. The Madrid City Council plans to approve the 2024 accounts in mid-November. Everything is going as planned. The popular ones will apply the roller of the absolute majority of their 29 councilors in two weeks. They will leave aside the 2023 budgets, which are actually those of 2022. Other times. The extension of last year is long gone, when neither Vox nor the Mixed Group – formed at the time by three former mayors of Más Madrid – supported the accounts of PP and Ciudadanos. Now, with the deck of the popular majority, and especially without Citizens, everything fits better. Without many details, the mayor of Madrid has announced that the 2023 accounts will be 5,940 million, 7% more than those of 2022, the last ones that were approved in the capital. Last year the city closed with a deficit of 236 million, the first red numbers in 12 years.

Now, with the new accounts, we only need to know if the five councilors of Vox will vote in favor, abstain or vote against, as, barring a surprise, the eleven councilors of the PSOE and the twelve of Más Madrid will do. The municipal economic machinery is always framed in the last quarter of each year. José Luis Martínez-Almeida appeared this Thursday in the press room on the third floor of the Cibeles palace. It is not common, except for large announcements. Or to send very measured messages, like last week, where he only appeared to harshly criticize the PSOE spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, who said in an interview in The world: “With Bildu we agree to improve the lives of Spaniards.”

Almeida asked Maroto to apologize. A week later, smiling, he announced a new reduction in the Property Tax for Madrid residents, which will go from the current 0.456% to 0.442% in 2024. In Barcelona, ​​where the PSOE governs, it stands at 0.66% and in Valencia, where the PP governs, at 0.72%.

This municipal tax affects both the habitual residence and garages, premises and farms. A property, in short. The tax is calculated by applying a coefficient, which in no case will be less than 0.4% nor greater than 1.3% on the cadastral value of the property. That is, an independent assessment that is always carried out by the General Directorate of the Cadastre, which depends on the Ministry of Finance. In the case of Madrid, the tax currently stands at 0.456%, but with the announced reduction, which has to be approved in an extraordinary plenary session, expected in two weeks, it will drop to 0.442%. The reduction is 14 hundredths.

This figure contrasts with what Almeida himself announced just a year ago in the same room, when he appeared with the then vice mayor Begoña Villacís. Here he promised the people of Madrid an even greater reduction, of up to 0.426% which, however, and despite the announcement, was not approved due to the refusal of the rest of the groups. PP and Ciudadanos always needed four votes to approve any ordinance in the city. The investiture pact of PP and Ciudadanos with the support of Vox (2019-2023) reaches 0.4% before 2023. It has not been possible either. Almeida believes that it is now feasible to achieve it in this mandate (2023-2027).

“We are undertaking the reduction of the IBI for the third time, which reaches 0.442%,” said Almeida. “Confronted with the traditional discourse of the left that only the richest benefit, get an idea that 83% of the properties affected have a cadastral value of less than 150,000 euros and, therefore, affects all layers of the society.” society”.

The measure, he said, will also affect 176 centenary businesses in the capital, which will receive a 50% bonus in the IBI, like previous years. A 20% bonus on the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO) will also be applied, it has been announced. This tax is levied on any construction, installation or work that requires obtaining the corresponding construction or urban planning license, whether or not said license has been granted.

After listening to the mayor, the opposition has begun to make its assessments. Enma López, PSOE Economy spokesperson, tells by phone a practical example to understand Almeida’s new IBI reduction. “There will be those who have a benefit of four euros and others of eleven euros, depending on the cadastral value of the home. In some cases it will be like saving two beers, in others something more. This always benefits those who have the most. “It’s a small drop.” And she gives a couple of examples based on the average value of properties in two of the 21 districts of Madrid. If a Madrid resident lives in the San Diego neighborhood, in the Puente de Vallecas district, they will save between six and 19 euros per year; while if he lives in the Goya area of ​​the Salamanca district, between 214 and 410 euros.

“The new ordinances are a new exercise in irresponsibility,” said Más Madrid spokesperson, Rita Maestre, in an audio note sent to the media. “They have left the accounts in the red. You didn’t need to be a great manager. “Only the residents of Salamanca or Príncipe de Vergara have noticed this.” Vox has sent a press release to the media. “We cannot yet have an assessment of the tax ordinances, since they must be studied in depth, but anything that is a real reduction in taxes, a reduction in bureaucracy and making it easier for large companies to pay what they have to pay, welcome That is, always for the benefit of the people of Madrid.”

The reduction, despite the opposition’s assessments and unlike last year, is already underway. The PP begins to take out the hammer of the absolute majority.

