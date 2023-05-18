The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, closed the municipal accounts for 2022 with a deficit of 357 million euros, the first red numbers in 12 years. The last time this happened was under the mandate of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón (PP) with the creation of the Madrid Río park in 2008 on the underground part of the M-30, an intervention highly valued by the residents, who are now protesting against the felling of the plane tree grove that survived the reform and which the Community of Madrid now wants to cut down to expand metro line 11. 15 years later, greening the M-30, the busiest road in Spain, is still fashionable. Almeida has promised this week to plant a park on top of this road as it passes through the Ventas bridge if he wins the imminent elections on May 28. This is not going to be his only strategy. In January he promised to fill the walls of the M-30 with some very modern vertical gardens and with sensors for everything: necessary watering, analysis of the state of the plant, contamination, humidity in the environment, and temperature. An initiative whose installation reaches 30 million euros. An expense that experts consider unnecessary.

For the moment, Almeida has begun his gardening project by installing these green walls in the northern part of the M-30, as it passes through Avenida de la Ilustración. There are 400 meters of road between the roundabouts of Salvador Maella and Nueva Zelanda for which 3.8 million euros have already been disbursed. According to the project report, to which EL PAÍS has had access, maintaining this small piece costs almost 200,000 euros a year, not counting the cost of watering the plants, which has not been calculated. If Almeida extends this initiative to the planned 100,000 square meters, the annual maintenance cost would amount to four million euros.

The City Council sold the measure in January, under the name Calle 30 Natura, as a strategy to improve the environmental quality of the surroundings, mitigate the heat island effect suffered by Madrid and put an end to the graffiti vandalism that ravages this street. Francisco Javier Neila, Professor of Biosustainable Architecture at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, rejects that putting vertical gardens on the M-30 is the best idea to put green in the city. “The same beneficial effects can be achieved much cheaper with climbing plants from the ground and from the edges of the walls”, explains Neila. “Even if they intervene on the entire M-30, the surface area is less than 10 Bernabéu fields, the effect on the city’s temperature will not be noticeable,” he adds.

The vertical gardens are being installed on folding panels that open like doors using heavy hinges to allow easy access to the technological system that monitors the plants and their environment. The plants will be placed hanging in pockets with water and substrate. The project documents detail the type of species that will be installed in the gardens: ferns, aromatic plants or geraniums are some of them. About 40 types of ornamental plants, evergreen, resistant but many that need a lot of water. “Fleshy plants—cactus, aloe vera, jade plant—would be ideal because they need very little watering and maintenance,” Neila qualifies.

Mariano Sánchez is the head of the Arboriculture Unit at the Royal Botanical Garden of the CSIC. Regarding the chosen plants, he explains that “it is a classic garden. Not a sustainable garden”. “They should put, there are some, rustic plants, with low and medium water needs and succulents,” he describes. “There are also some invasive species and others from temperate climates that still freeze in winter,” he adds.

Technological sensors will analyze the state of each plant and how much water it needs with automated irrigation. The doses will be given daily, in four periods, which will last between 5 and 10 minutes depending on the season of the year. The project report does not estimate how much water will be spent on irrigation given the pressing drought that the Peninsula is suffering. The water that will be used for irrigation, according to a spokesperson for the Mobility and Environment area, will be drinking water, which will be mixed with nutrients in a nearby tank. Once the surplus of irrigation water is verified, a gutter placed at the bottom of the panels will be built to reuse it. According to the professor, irrigation should be with non-potable water, as is done in other parks and gardens, since it naturally contains nutrients.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Sources among municipal experts doubt that these gardens will work to capture polluting particles: “It is too much pollution for them to be able to absorb it,” acknowledged one of them, who did not want to reveal his identity. “Interventions with a lot of technology compromise the sustainability and efficiency of the project,” he points out.

Putting vegetation on the walls is also a measure to reduce the sound generated by vehicles. “It is easier to maintain the vines, with a very simple irrigation and it will fulfill the same function. In addition, the biodiversity of animals is much more favourable, the plants become a refuge for insects and even some rodents”, explains Neila. This is more difficult to happen with vertical gardens. Apart from the fact that the M-30 is one of the most hostile places for birds, insects and mice to nest, the maintenance of the technological system that analyzes the plants and their environment requires periodic cleaning that the nests can make difficult.

The opposition in the Madrid City Council has also been critical of this project. Antonio Giraldo, from the PSOE sustainability team, explains that the pollution particles are going to be deposited on the plants and they will have to be cleaned. “They are big maintenance tasks.” The project details that cleaning the filter, removing dry leaves, controlling irrigation or light pruning, among others, are tasks that must be carried out twice a year. These are added to the annual ones, which consist of cleaning the water collection channel, general cleaning of the system and pruning the plants. Doing this in a stretch of 400 meters is not difficult, but in the event that the vegetation extends to the entire M-30 it becomes a daunting task.

Esther Gómez, spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Ordinary Permanent Commission for the Environment and Mobility, alleges that this measure is “an attempt to wash Almeida’s green image.” “Seeing how this mayor spends them, who has lost 7,000 trees due to lack of care, there is no expectation that this project will turn out well. What they have to do is stop logging and continue renaturalizing the city to combat climate change.”

This first test of vertical gardens, which began to be installed in January and will end on June 9. A spokeswoman for the Environment area of ​​the town hall explains that the sensors of this pilot project will collect data from the plants and the environment until 2024, when they will be analyzed and the rest of the actions for next year will be considered. Mariano Sánchez explains that “some good 40-year-old trees would have the same effect.”

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.