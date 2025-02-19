The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has offered this Wednesday “all collaboration” to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport to solve the situation of homeless people who live there and who, as denounced by the Alternative Union Union Union Aena /ENAIRE, are between 400 and 500.

During the inauguration of the José María Carrascal Park, the mayor of the city recalled that the Social Samur and the City Hall’s street work team is already at the airport giving these people the necessary coverage.

“We offer all our collaboration to the airport to be able to give a solution to that problem and to Being able to find them shelter and the necessary accommodation“The councilor said about this social service that is” at all times “operating in the city of Madrid to” try to help “the homeless.

According to the data provided last week by the Alternative Union Trade Union Aena/ENAIRE (ASAE), in the terminals of the Madrid airport they currently live between 400 and 500 people, a figure that Aena sources have not confirmed to the EFE agency because they consider ” complicated “estimate a real number being a very fluctuating population.

For its part, The union has accused Aena of “throwing the ball” with the town hallthe Community of Madrid and the Government Delegation in the region, and has claimed a “major activity” of the National Police to face the situation.

Likewise, the union recalls that, in case of situations of public disorder, the competence corresponds to the State Security Forces and Bodies.