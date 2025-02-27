The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has wondered ironically “if the most feminist government”, the one led by Pedro Sánchez, will go to the demonstration of the 8M “with Jéssica”, with “those of ‘La Manada’ that have seen their sorrows reduced by the law of the only ‘yes it is yes'” or with “Monedo, Errejón and Pablo Iglesias”.

“Are they going to ask them to accompany them Jésica, they will want to go with Jésica to the manifestation of the 8M to claim equality, or will they also ask them to go a purse, Errejón and Pablo Iglesias, as an example of what should be the policy of equality promoted by the Government.” “For those of the pack that have seen their sorrows reduced by the law of ‘yes it is’?”

Almeida has thus answered at a press conference before the instructor of the ‘Koldo’ case interrogated as a witness who was a couple of former Minister José Luis Ábalos for two years, who has affirmed in the case because he would have benefited from the commissions in kind paid by the alleged plot in exchange for public contracts through two roads, the rental of the floor located in the Plaza de España in Madrid and its hiring in two public companies.

“He placed it in public companies paid by all the Spaniards and we still do not know what Pedro Sánchez thinks. What we know is sure that the PSOE will want to go to the demonstration of March 8 and I am frank curious to know who they will be accompanied by,” Almeida launched in the press conference after the Governing Board.

The mayor has affirmed that “the most feminist government in history should not even mention on March 8 if it had a minimum of decorum and respect for women.” He has also demanded that “stop using women as a weapon of political confrontation.”

The mayor has referred to the declaration of women who relate to Ábalos pointing out that it is that of “a person taken from a prostitution catalog, placed in a public position by the PSOE organization secretary and spokesman for Pedro Sánchez in the motion of censure.”

“There is no more corrupt and more unworthy government than that of Pedro Sánchez and José Luis Ábalos and, therefore, Pedro Sánchez should resign immediately, even if only because his right hand hired a person taken from a prostitution catalog and placed it in public companies paid by all Spaniards,” he insisted.