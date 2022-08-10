The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, suffered a joke from two Russian comedians, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, one of whom posed as the kyiv councilor, Vitali Klitschko, and held an interview that was rising in tone without the popular politician realizing, perhaps only at the very end, that he was being subjected to a joke. He was not the only one: other European mayors also fell into the trap. The 17-minute conversation, in English, was broadcast Tuesday on social networks, although it took place almost two months ago.

The interview began with a formal exchange of views on Spain’s aid to refugees from Ukraine and the support that had to be given to that country in its fight against Russia. This went on until a moment when the impostor mayor asked Almeida to collaborate in the deportation of Ukrainian emigrants to his country so that they could fight against Russia and “stop relaxing on Spanish beaches.” Almeida was not only in favor of these deportations, but added that they had the transportation capacity to do so. When asked if the mayor of Madrid was doing everything possible to seize the assets of Russian citizens in Madrid, Almeida cited the resolutions of the European Union in this regard and added that he was in favor of “punishing the Russian bastards”.

The conversation escalated when the comedian told him that they planned to do a special performance around the NATO summit, held at the end of June in Madrid, consisting of demonstrating naked and throwing excrement at the participants. The comedian added that the Ukrainian ambassador himself would participate in this activity. Almeida finished by replying that he was a good friend of the ambassador and that he would talk about it with him, but at no time did he make any attempt to disapprove of the performance.

Seeing that the Madrid mayor followed the thread of the conversation in a good tone, and even called them brave for what they were going to do, the humorist delved into the joke and asked him if he would support that action and demonstrate naked. Far from realizing that it was not a normal conversation, Almeida replied: “I’m not sure about my figure.”

From that moment on, the questions revolved around Gay Pride, Almudena Grandes (about whom Almeida confessed that she had not read any books) and about the offensive nickname that they have given her in Madrid (“carapolla”), trying to explain what her meaning to the supposed Ukrainian mayor (“they tell me that because I have a very big nose”, explained Almeida). At that point, the conversation took on an openly rude and coarse tone, without the mayor being able to cut off and interrupt the conversation, and managing only to say “I don’t understand well” to avoid rudeness and speed up the farewell without losing his composure.

