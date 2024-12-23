The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has called the agreement on the reduction of working hours “nonsense” and believes that the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, is “one of the biggest failures in Spanish politics”.

This was expressed in statements to journalists in the anteroom of the Plenary Session, after Díaz signed with the general secretaries of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, the agreement to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours. weekly, without salary reduction, which will come into force before the end of 2025.

Almeida has criticized that the vice president has decided to negotiate “on her own” about this issue while “the rest of the Government says that they will not be the conditions for that.” “It cannot be that continually making a fool of yourself has the reward of a vice presidency”he has denounced.

“Here there is a part of the Government that reaches an agreement with the unions and the other part of the government, the Socialist Party, that says that they know nothing, that they ignore this issue,” he criticized.

Along these lines, he has pointed out that Díaz is “a bearer of PSOE corruption” and considers that “he makes a fool of himself.” “If the vice president of the government had a minimum of dignity, she would either carry out this reduction in working hours or go home,” he said.