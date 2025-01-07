The mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured that, “no matter how hard Más Madrid tries, Formula 1 will be held” in the city.

From the new Los Cantiles plant, in Valdemingómez, and in response to the allegations presented by the group supported by Rita Maestre regarding the activity license, Almeida has stressed both that “Formula 1 in Madrid is going to accelerate” and that “it’s going to be a success”collect Europe Press.

Furthermore, “it will be an opportunity to continue growing in economic terms on the part of Madrid” contributing to facts such as being “the second city in the world in terms of tourism, only behind Paris.” “When we entered the Government we were beyond the twentieth position,” he recalled.

To maintain that position “it is essential that these types of events come and that we are able to generate the attractive for Formula 1 to want to come to the city”. This has led him to ask Maestre’s people “not to put stones in the development of Madrid, to continue generating better economic activity.”

The Madrid City Council hopes to approve the special plan to celebrate Formula 1 in February at Ifema Madrid, as pointed out days ago by the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante.

Work is being done on the Special Plan that will enable the new land usesas well as in its environmental evaluation, which it hopes to obtain at the beginning of January.