Tuesday. 20.51. The communication team that surrounds the mayor of Madrid sends a press release with José Luis Martínez-Almeida’s forecasts for this Wednesday. The message read like this: “11.30. Almeida presents his plans to regenerate the north of Paseo de la Castellana ”. 11.30 on Wednesday. The PP prepares a pre-electoral campaign stage with party logos and a television with Almeida’s plans to “regenerate” the north of Paseo de la Castellana. The place chosen by his team is a pedestrian precinct in front of the five towers, at the height of Paseo de la Castellana, 259. Here, surrounded by up to five of his councillors, a third of the municipal group (15), Almeida finally announces his plan: “Coverage of the end of the Castellana”. The reality is that this burying is included within the plans for Madrid Nuevo Norte, which was approved in a municipal plenary session of the Cibeles palace in July 2019, with the votes in favor of its current government partner, Ciudadanos, and in charge of the Urban Development area.

Almeida’s announcement, therefore, had already been announced and approved. What’s more, it is contemplated within the pharaonic project of Madrid Nuevo Norte, which extends over more than 3.3 million square meters (2.4 million if the part occupied by the train tracks of the station is discounted). Chamartín) on one of the edges of the capital. At the event, the mayor of Madrid announced that the section to be covered includes the end of the Paseo de la Castellana, from Sinesio Delgado street to the Hospital de la Paz. The area is 60,000 square meters. The cost, according to the Works area, would be 130 million euros. Almeida’s commitment is to carry it out in the next four years. However, these plans, although without exact dates, were already contemplated within the plans for Madrid Nuevo Norte.

To questions from the media at the event, Almeida himself has acknowledged, although tiptoeing, that this electoral announcement is part of this urban plan. “Within the framework of the agreement that we signed in the approval of Madrid Nuevo Norte”, he has observed, “we assume the obligation, and we are going to execute it throughout the coming legislature”. The PP of Madrid, however, has omitted this matter in the press release that it has sent to the media after the event. “Almeida announces the coverage of the final stretch of the Castellana for the next term,” said the headline.

Other burials by Almeida during this term

Nearly 2,000 residents came out to protest on January 29 for the A5 demanding a solution for the Paseo de Extremadura. Almeida promised to bury this section during the 2019 electoral campaign, but on September 25 of last year he announced that his promise was “unfeasible.” Now, the City Council is trying to relaunch the project with the so-called Operation Camp: a construction of 12,000 homes. “We keep working. We have the draft drafted”, Almeida said this Wednesday during the presentation of the burial of the Castellana.

“We have met up to five times with the area and they have told us that they were going to bury it,” Andrés Piñero, spokesman for the association in favor of burying the A5, recounted by phone a few weeks ago. “Four years have passed and they have done nothing. We have to look for well-being”. The burial affects more than 50,000 residents of Lucero, Batán, Campamento, Aluche, Cuatro Vientos… who have been breathing bad smoke and noise for years. 130,000 vehicles pass through here every day. Neighbors anticipate another mobilization in the coming weeks. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating a three million euro contract since the 17th of this month that involves the mayor of the Environment, Borja Carabante, and his brother, a worker at the awarded company.

Since then, the demonstrations have been constant between the neighboring neighborhoods: San Diego, Puente de Vallecas, Pacífico. “They have not fulfilled their commitment,” says the spokesman for the associations that bring together all the affected groups, Jorge Nacarino, by phone. For the month of April they have planned another mass mobilization.

Also in March 2021, all the municipal groups approved the start of the procedures to dismantle the enormous bridge that cuts two large avenues in the Puente de Vallecas district, that of Albufera and Avenida Ciudad de Barcelona. Neighbors have been demanding the demolition for more than a decade. Up to 170,000 cars pass through the bridge a day, generating noise, pollution and a mobility barrier for pedestrians. However, last year Almeida gave up on eliminating it.

