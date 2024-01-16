Everyone agrees that Usera needs an urban remodeling: the neighbors, the PP of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the Ahora Madrid of Manuela Carmena, Más Madrid, the PSOE. Although there were differences in how, finally comes the execution. The Madrid City Council has announced that before spring work will begin on a 1.7-kilometer pedestrian route in Usera that will cost nine million euros and will connect Madrid Río with Plaza del Hidrogen. Cibeles, in a press release, refers to urban remodeling as a chinatown “a la Madrid” that “reinforces its commitment to the territorial rebalancing” of the city and that is “the largest urban regeneration work carried out in the history of the district.” The project, as municipal sources acknowledge, includes historical neighborhood demands and “some interesting aspects” of an idea that was conceived during Carmena's government (2015-2019). “It coincides in the scope of action, but it is not the same project,” they defend from the council. The layout, however, is quite similar.

chinatown, as the City Council has named it in a press release, will calm road traffic, pedestrianize some streets, widen the sidewalks, fix the squares and install elements “that reinforce the identity of the environment as 'Chinatown'.” The project will be financed with European funds obtained by the PP Government in a 2022 call. This implies that the City Council must carry out the works quickly. “The granting of the funds is conditional on half of the entire action being carried out this year 2024,” explains the City Council. The pedestrian route will be ready in 2025, according to the Works and Equipment Area.

Construction will be done in two phases. The first will begin at the beginning of spring and will go between the Plaza del Hidrogen, taking the streets of Pablo Ortiz, Mercedes Manjón and Andrés Arteaga until reaching the Usera Market. They will increase pedestrian areas by more than 6,000 square meters, more than 100 benches will be installed, the Tizas playground will be renovated, nearly 200 trees will be planted, permeable materials and sustainable drainage systems will be used, and the drainage system will be replaced. public lighting with one of high energy efficiency, according to some of the data from the City Council. Phase 2 is in the drafting process and will complete the section between the Usera market and Madrid Río.

The urban remodeling project for this area of ​​Usera has gone almost unnoticed, although it was one of the issues that was approved during the last plenary session in December, the same day as Javier Ortega Smith's attack on Eduardo Rubiño. That December 22, Más Madrid presented a proposal for reforms in the Moscardó and Pradolongo neighborhoods that were approved. One of the disagreements, however, came from the PSOE. The socialists supported the project, but asked that it be stopped until it was formulated with greater citizen participation. “There is talk of Chinatown. And it generates some issues that the neighbors do not see clearly, there should be a consensus to see with these people what they want to do, how they want to do it,” said councilor Antonio Giraldo in his speech. The popular councilor and president of the Usera district, Sonia Cea Quintana, for her part, recognized that the final model of the chinatown “It emanates from the Clever project that Más Madrid was working on” and that has been evolving in the district plenary sessions.

'Render' of the Chinatown project in the Usera district. City of Madrid

Councilor Sara Ladra (Más Madrid) explains that her party presented the pedestrianization initiative in January 2022. “The City Council proposed [la calle de ] Dolores Barranco and we proposed an alternative that did not affect public transportation and further improved pedestrian accessibility and the commercial environment,” says Ladra, “The City Council's proposal reproduces that of Clever Cities and includes elements of our government's planning.” The PP, meanwhile, maintains that Usera's connection with Matadero – located on the other side of Madrid Río – dates back to the time of Alberto Ruíz Gallardón (2003-2011).

The project that was devised during Carmena's time was called Healthy itineraries. From the River to Padrolongo and was planned in collaboration with Clever Cities, a platform for sustainable urban projects, and the consultancy Traza. A presentation hosted on the Madrid +Habitable website realizes that the idea dates back to 2016, when the preliminary project was presented with the philosophy of creating an environment typical of a walkable, playable, natural, diverse and healthy city. The document indicates that in 2021 the execution project should have been drafted, put out to tender and works should have started.

After eight years, it is time to be attentive, says councilor Sara Ladra. “We have to see the final concretion, we will be vigilant so that it is done in the best conditions,” she says.

Neighborhood associations are also waiting. Alma López, from the Moscardó Neighborhood Association, remembers that this is a project that “comes from two legislatures ago.” “Since the time of Carmena, the associations have been asked about this issue and we continue in meetings. This Tuesday there will be another one at 4:30 p.m., to comment on it a little more,” says López, who assures that there is optimism in the neighborhood. “Everything that is in favor of neighbors, pedestrians and habitable and greener areas, we see as positive,” she says.

