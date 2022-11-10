The Copa del Rey begins and with it begins the journey of hundreds of teams, both professional and amateur, who will try to give their best version in this cupbearing start.
The mattresses are not going through their best moment, in fact, they may be the worst records of Atlético del Cholo Simeone since the Argentine took over as coach of the club. They have not known the taste of victory since last October 23 in LaLiga against Betis.
On the other hand, their rival, SD Almazán, has much to gain and little to lose. They will face a Third Federation team against one of the greats of LaLiga
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
Location: Syria
Stadium: New Little Birds
start time: 10:00 p.m. in Spain, 3:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: Diaz de Mera
You can follow the match through channel La 1 and RTVE Play
Where to see the highlights of SD Almazán vs Atlético de Madrid?
You can see it on the Youtube channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and DAZN
Current form (Last five games):
SD Almazan: EEVEE
Atletico Madrid: DEDDE
LATEST NEWS FROM SD ALMAZÁN
The illusion takes over this modest club, and it is not for less, they are going to receive one of the greats of Spanish football. SD Almazán is currently ranked ninth in the Third Division, in group VIII of Castilla y León, with 10 points.
They will seek to surprise and take advantage of that bad moment in form for Atlético de Madrid.
LATEST NEWS FROM ATLÉTICO DE MADRID
They come from losing yesterday against Mallorca by a goal to nil, and with this defeat they have already accumulated five games in a row without knowing the victory. Season, so far, for the forgetfulness of the colchoneros, off the hook in the league and without European competition.
Those from Cholo will try to change that dynamic and will go to win their rival by all means
SD Almazan 0 – 4 Atletico Madrid
