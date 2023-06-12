Genoa – The employment rate of University of Genoa graduates is higher than the national average. This is evident from the report AlmaLaurea 2023 on the profile and employment status of graduates. As regards the three-year degree, the rate is 82.9% (in Italy it is 75.4%). For the master’s degree, one year after graduation the rate for UniGe graduates is 83.7% (77.1% in Italy), while 5 years after graduation it is 93.4% (88.7 % in Italy).

The Employment Condition Survey covered a total of 10,601 graduates of the University of Genoa. The data focus on analyzing the performance of first and second level graduates who obtained the title in 2021, interviewed after one year, and on those of second level graduates in 2017, interviewed after five years. As regards three-year graduates one year after graduation, the employment rate is 82.9% and the unemployment rate is 6.5%. Among the employed, 15.3% continue the job started before graduation, 20.2% changed jobs, 64.5% started working after graduation. 31% of employed people are on permanent contracts, 35.1% on fixed-term contracts.

As for the graduates of second level one year after graduation, the employment rate is 83.7% (85.5% among two-year masters and 79.6% among single-cycle masters). The unemployment rate is 4.9%. For second-level graduates, 5 years after graduation, the employment rate is 93.4%, unemployment is 1.8%. 52.7% are employed on permanent contracts, while 12.5% ​​are employed on fixed-term contracts.

89.2% of UniGe graduates are ssatisfied with the relationship with the teaching staff, 83.2% believe the study load is adequate for the duration of the course. 81.1% of graduates consider classrooms adequate. 89.4% of graduates say they are satisfied with their university experience. 72.8% of graduates would enroll again in UniGe and in the same course, 7.9% would re-enroll in the same university by changing course.