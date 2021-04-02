The residents of Almagro who have dogs they feel like outcasts: other neighbors do not want them to take the animals to the few green spaces that the neighborhood has. And to prevent it, throw spiked or poisoned food and ground glass. It happened a year ago in Plaza Almagro and now history repeats itself in Parque de la Estación.

“Many of us who used to take our dogs to Plaza Almagro migrated to that park, which is in Perón and Gallo, on the border with Once. But last weekend food appeared with glass, wires and nails inside. And another We live the same time. people who don’t like dogs start throwing this away, “complains Mirta Fernández, who lives in the area and no longer knows where to walk with her pets Flopi and Tofi.

On Saturday, March 27, some dogs began to curiously sniff some bushes that are on the side of Perón Street, inside the Parque de la Estación. When their owner went to look for them, she saw a tray with a kind of dough that contained sharp elements.

The sector of Parque de la Estación where the food with nails and ground glass appeared.

“They were balls with glass, nails, cutter blades and wires. Luckily we saw it in time, before some animal ate it or some boy got hurt, “says María José, who had gone to the park with her dog Lupe.

“I called 911 because I thought that if the police came and made a record, that would help us when making the report,” he adds. At the site, personnel from the 5th Neighborhood Police Station appeared, but they refused to do the minutes. “They argued that the prosecution was not going to take the case because it was not classified in any crime, because since it was not pills or poison or a dog had died, it was not a case of animal abuse,” said María José.

The food consisted of a dough with sharp elements inside. It appeared in some bushes.

She herself took care to settle the complaint on the website of the City Attorney’s Office. The case was assigned to UFEMA, the fiscal unit that investigates environmental crimes, which is a figure that could be applied to this case.

Some people commented that a day after the first episode a chicken with glass also appeared in the park. “For now, the park rangers they warned us to be careful“, says Majo. And he affirms that recently they found strange pills again in the Plaza Almagro.

In February 2020, scored tablets and ground glass had already appeared in the only sector of that green space where dogs were allowed to enter. At that time, the owners of the animals commented that other neighbors they harassed them, because they did not want dogs to go to the square.

Neighbors denounced the appearance of pills thrown in the Plaza Almagro.

These situations, added to the fact that during the quarantine that green space remained fenced, they made the neighbors begin to take their dogs to the other park, located on the border between Balvanera and Almagro.

The Station Park It was inaugurated in April 2018 on a 1.4-hectare site delimited by Gallo, Perón, Anchorena and the Sarmiento train tracks. It has playgrounds, ping pong tables and basketball hoop. In 2019 they annexed a railway shed in which a greenhouse and a library were built.

