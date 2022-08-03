At this time, the missteps of Chivas and América continue to be the main theme of the media, and they even ask that the heads of their technicians Ricardo Cadena and Fernando Ortiz roll, but, curiously, little is criticized Guillermo Almada coach of Pachuca who is also going through a rough patch, but they are even running candidates for him to take the reins of the national team.

We do not deny that the Uruguayan Almada has done good work with the Santos and Pachuca teams with whom he has reached the final and he likes to give young players a chance, but we feel that the aforementioned helmsman he needs to give the quality blow by obtaining a title in the Aztec fut that if we achieve it, if we would join the voices that support it to lead the tricolor.

But, unfortunately, the two times he has reached the final with Santos and Pachuca he has lost them against Cruz Azul and Atlas and his work has been incomplete.

Even in this edition the Tuzos already add three games without winning with one defeat and two draws, but the soccer programs criticize him very little and give everything to the technicians of América and Chivas for being the two most popular teams in the Mexican tournament.

And let’s reiterate, William Almada He will be able to make the teams he leads play very well, but as long as he is not a champion in Mexican soccer, we do not believe that he has the necessary merits to take the reins of the tricolor team.

AT HOME. The Dorados return to their fishbowl tonight with the obligation to beat the Toros del Celaya and by the way erase the bad taste in the mouth that they left the previous week, when they were beaten by the Colts del Atlante 3 goals against 0.

The Big Fish only shows flashes on the pitch and while does not consolidate a good action, will continue to struggle to win as could happen today, since Celaya is a team that has shown regularity in the last two tournaments.

We’ll see how much the fans respond to the locals, who there are fewer and fewer in the stands of the colossus of Humaya and as long as the promotion does not return, it is difficult for people to return to the stadium.

HAPPY JOURNEY. Yesterday, the delegation from Culiacán traveled on its traditional fayuca tour to the cities of Ensenada and Tijuana in which they will hold friendly matches in the category of 55 years and older

The first soccer confrontation will take place on Thursday in Ensenada and they will close their activity on Saturday in the city of Tijuana.

We wish each of the members of the culichi team the best and above all that they return in good health.

It is good to add that another group that is already getting ready to travel is the Careada de los Jueves, which will take part in the Vallarta Cup in November.

For the players and tourists who are already covering their expenses, they are informed so that they can be scheduled, that the departure to Puerto Vallarta will be on November 8 at 10 p.m. from the parking lot of a plaza and hotel located on the highway. that goes to the syndicate of Costa Rica.

