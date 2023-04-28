Chapter 12 of the third season of “Moonlight” brought tense moments. In the América TV novela, one of them occurred when León went to see Alma at his house and asked her about Joaquín, since, since his last meeting in the park with Verónica, the boy did not stop thinking about him. he. “Alma, are you telling me the truth, is Joaquín really your godson?” the singer told the lawyer. The question shocked Alma, but even so he denied everything: he did not confess that Joaquín is really her son.

“But what’s wrong with you, León, where do you get that from,” he replied to Luz’s father. For a moment, he was about to tell her the truth, but he remembered what Bella told him about the two of them thinking of having a third child. Therefore, he decided to hide the truth until the end and told her that perhaps she was confusing things because of Salvador’s adoption process. It should be noted that fans have reacted to this scene. “The more Alma hides the truth from León, the worse the anger will be”, “Come on, Alma, tell him now” and “Alma, tell him the truth, you don’t see how Leon suffers”were some of the comments that fans after seeing the clip.

#Alma #hides #León #Joaquín #son #fans #explode #quotTell #truth #dont #suffersquot