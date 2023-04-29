Friday, April 28, 2023, 8:34 p.m.

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two different universes that share the same destiny, inviting the public to explore exotic landscapes and portraits from a poetic vision. It is the concept on which ‘Alma en Ruta’ has been developed, the first painting exhibition organized by Lexus Murcia in its facilities that offers a dialogue between the work of painters Antonio Pellicer and Ana Hernández.

The exhibition is made up, on the one hand, of Antonio Pellicer’s portraits of Asian and African women, in which the combination of looks, strokes and encrypted phrases aims to immerse the viewer in a dream world.

Paintings that are in front of the mysterious and mystical landscapes of Ana Hernández; paintings that represent a call to self-knowledge and that reveal a place that sits halfway between reality and imagination.

Two different proposals that open the doors to an exciting journey and that will remain on display at the Lexus Murcia facilities until May 11, located at Avenida Arquitecto Miguel Ángel Beloqui, 1. The pictorial ensemble is also combined with subtle and pictures of different Lexus models in close-up detail.

A firm commitment to artistic disciplines

This initiative is part of the commitment that the dealership maintains with art and culture, values ​​that are aligned with the pillars of the Japanese brand, and that in this case have led to using the Lexus Murcia facilities as a meeting point where Established and emerging artists could share their creative proposals, giving them visibility.

The dealership hosted the opening of this exhibition last week, in which the manager of Lexus Murcia, Domingo Niego, together with the painters Antonio Pellicer and Ana Hernández, addressed a few words to the public to explain the creative idea of ​​the initiative. As a whole, 28 works are part of this artistic proposal.