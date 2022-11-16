The death of is being investigated Alma Dal Co. The young woman alone 33 years He was doing a dive in Pantelleria: it was about his greatest passion. After immersing herself in the waters of the Sicilian sea, the 33-year-old never emerged. When they went to help her, unfortunately, there was nothing more they could do for her.

The 33-year-old girl was a Venetian biologist, physicist and researcher at the University of Lausanne. Unfortunately, she lost her life during a dive for an underwater fishing trip, organized on the island of Pantelleria, last Monday afternoon.

Often the woman spent her holidays right on the Sicilian island, where her parents have a house. She was boat trip with a friend, an experienced diver. When she submerged, he was concerned, because he didn’t see her come up. He immediately helped her, but there was nothing to be done.

THE parents of the girl they had just returned to Venice. The 33-year-old had stayed on the island with her friend and had organized a dive in the Scauri area, on the south-west coast of the island, between Punta Tre Pietre and Cala Nikà.

The seabed was about 10 meters deep and they had drifted apart. He resurfaced, she didn’t and started looking for her. She found her body on the seabed, took her to the boat, tried to revive her, but without being able to save her life. It was too late for her.

The Prosecutor of Marsala has opened an investigation into the death of Alma Dal Co

The researcher had studied in Padua and in Switzerland. She was part of a research team, Dalcolab. Next to his name and his photo you can read his biography: