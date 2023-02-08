Mexico.-Alma Cero reveals that her ex-partner René de la Parra, Verónica del Castillo’s current partner owes her money. In an interview with “Ventaneando”, Alma Cero tells everything.

Alma Cero reports that after ending her sentimental relationship with De la Parra, she asked him to stop being her guarantor of a property she bought in Cuernavaca, and To carry out the process, he had to provide him with the money.

“At my request, he changed that contract only to his name… I imagine that his executor right now is someone else, I don’t know who he is, I don’t want to invent gossip either, but I am no longer as executor, but there is still a little money pending,” says Alma Cero to the Pati Chapoy program.

Alma Cero also points out that René asked him for a term to settle the debt and he granted it, and he is waiting for him to respond as it should be, he also mentions that it is not the first time he has lent him and on other occasions he has always paid him .

The actress mentions that René owes her not a lot of money, “but always the little money, because it’s little money and it’s hard to earn.”

“It hasn’t paid me badly, and I don’t regret being generous, and I never regret supporting my partners or the partner I’ve had next to, that is, if you’re going to do something, do it from the heart,” Alma Cero emphasizes. .

Alma Cero Delgado Quintero is the full name of Alma, originally from Mexico City, (1975) and in addition to being an actress, she is a dancer, host and singer, known for her character as Rosa Aurora in the television series “María de todos los Ángeles”. and for being host of the television program “Sabadazo”.