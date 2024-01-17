Beautiful soul by Nílver Huárac is in the eye of the storm. One of its members, or rather, a former member, denounced the group for arbitrary dismissal. The reason? She got sick shortly before one of her performances with the famous cumbia group, according to what she claims in her TikTok video.

What happened to Alma Bella and why is she being reported?

Ayleen Flores was one of the most beloved faces of businessman Nílver Huárac's famous group, Alma Bella. However, her melodious voice was affected after contracting COVID-19, she says. In this regard, this artist asserts that both she and the other members of Alma Bella were threatened.

The singer said that she already had health problems before an event: “We had a show tomorrow, January 17, for the Lima Anniversary; However, we obviously had to rehearse, but because there was no consideration (because she was in poor health), I thought they were going to make me rest for at least a week because of how sick I was so I could recover.“

Minutes later, she revealed that a classmate had COVID-19 in the group and they were still forced to practice: “They made us rehearse and with a member with COVID-19. She and I were not to blame for anything. Obviously, we had to go to rehearse because they were forcing us and threatening that they were going to deduct us.”. She then detailed how she was fired: “One day after the rehearsal, Nílver called me to tell me: 'I can see you in every detail, you're not coming anymore and let me think about whether you're coming on the other dates.'“. She also revealed that she was removed from the official WhatsApp group.

What does Ayleen Flores ask for from Alma Bella?

Ayleen Fores studied Law and points out that her dismissal is arbitrary, so deserves to be compensated: “The matter is complicated because attacked our healthespecially with a person who was already sick without any health measures. There is arbitrariness in the dismissal because as soon as he hung up the call, they eliminated me from the group. (…) If they remove you from an official WhatsApp group it is because they have already fired you. I thought well, I wrote to him and he never regretted it. There is no reason that warrants my dismissal, It's arbitrary, I deserve compensation“.

So far, neither Nílver Huárac nor the group have commented on the matter.

