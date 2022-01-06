The Almaty authorities denied the seizure of the Koktobe TV tower. This was stated by the representative of the city akim Yerzhan Babakumarov, reports Interfax…

At the same time, Babakumarov clarified that there really was an attempt to capture the TV tower.

Earlier on January 6, it became known that in Alma-Ata, during a protest action, rioters seized the Koktobe television tower. At that time, the information was not confirmed, but the recording showed the confrontation between citizens and security officials. Law enforcement officers open fire, and the townspeople scatter to the sides with shouts and whistles.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the government to introduce regulation of fuel prices for 180 days. He also asked for help from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The first units of Russian peacekeepers have already arrived in the republic.