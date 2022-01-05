The head of the Alma-Ata administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that “provocateurs and extremists” were being detained in the city. His words on Wednesday, January 5, the press service of the municipal administration.

According to him, “provocateurs from inside and outside” are behind the attempts at destabilization and extremist actions.

Law enforcement officers are stabilizing the situation in Almaty and ensuring the safety, peace and tranquility of the city, Sagintayev said.

“Now the situation in the city is taken under the control of the authorities. Provocateurs and extremists are being detained. The instigators are being identified, ”the press service of the mayor quotes.

Earlier on Wednesday, it became known that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Zhomart Tokayev, signed a decree on the resignation of the government of the republic amid mass protests. First Vice-President Alikhan Smailov will temporarily act as prime minister.

On the same day, the head of Kazakhstan introduced a state of emergency in Alma-Ata and the Mangistau region. It will operate in these regions from January 5-19. For the specified period, mass events and strikes, the sale of weapons, ammunition and alcohol will be prohibited in the city. Individuals who have weapons will be confiscated for the duration of the state of emergency. In addition, there will be a curfew from 23:00 to 07:00.

Clashes between security officials and protesters erupted in several cities in Kazakhstan on Tuesday evening.

Violent protests took place in the center of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Aktau and other settlements of the country. Thus, protesters in Alma-Ata set fire to police cars and threw bottles at security officials.

In response, law enforcement officers began to disperse the protesters and have already pushed them out of Republic Square. In addition, law enforcement officers used noise grenades and tear gas grenades against the protesters. There is no information about the victims

The situation in Kazakhstan escalated after the residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau took to the streets on January 2, calling for a reduction in fuel prices. The cost of gas in Kazakhstan has doubled since January 1 – from 60 to 120 tenge per liter.