The Alma-Ata commandant’s office said radical unrest supporters had caused enormous damage to the city. It is reported by RIA News…

“Unfortunately, radical supporters of the riots caused enormous damage to the city, resisted the legitimate actions of law enforcement agencies to restore order and ensure security,” the commandant’s office said in a statement.

They also said that extremists in the city commit looting and threaten the life and health of civilians, hindering the work of doctors.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor of Alma-Ata Yerzhan Babakumarov said that an anti-terrorist special operation had begun in the city. In addition, he said that the city’s airport was vacated and transferred to normal operation.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, announced in his address that the airport and five planes in Alma-Ata had been hijacked by “terrorists.” He also said that the terrorist gangs that caused the riots in Kazakhstan had received extensive training abroad. According to Tokayev, the airborne unit of the Ministry of Defense is currently fighting terrorist gangs near Alma-Ata.