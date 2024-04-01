Alma Alcaraz, Morena candidate for the government of Guanajuato, reported that she is suspending her campaign after the murder of Gisela Gaytán, candidate of her party for the Municipal Presidency of Celaya.

“I am shocked, angry, sad and in mourning. For now I am not going to make any more statements out of respect for the irreparable loss of my partner, Gisela Gaytán, and the pain of her family members,” she expressed through her social networks.

“I anticipate that today we are going to suspend our campaign and in the next few hours we will give an official position. My condolences and quick resignation to his family and friends. Rest in peace”.

For its part, Ricardo SheffieldMorena candidate for the Senate, blamed the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejofor the murder of Gisela Gaytán.

“I inform you with pain of the horrible attack in which my friend and colleague Gisela Gaytán, candidate for mayor of Celaya for Morena, lost her life. I am very sad and shocked, but also very concerned about the failed state in which we live,” said the former federal Consumer Attorney.

“I hold @diegosinhue responsible for this murder, because the first obligation of a governor is to guarantee the safety of his governed. Tomorrow at 9 am we will give a formal and official position. My condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace.”

brutal crime

Bertha Gisela Gaytán Gutiérrez She was brutally murdered during a campaign rally held in the community of San Miguel Octopan, located a few kilometers from the municipal seat.

Gaytán Gutiérrez, nominated by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), was presenting her proposals on public security when an armed group burst into the event and opened fire indiscriminately.

The attack claimed the life of the candidate at the scene, while three other people were seriously injured.

This fact adds to a series of violent incidents recorded during the current electoral process in Mexico, where candidates and politicians have been targets of violence.

Celaya, the third most populated city in Guanajuatois immersed in a context of high violence, and is one of the most conflictive areas of the state and the country in general.

It is important to note that the municipal government of Celaya is currently in the hands of Javier Mendoza Márquez, of the National Action Party (PAN), whose son was murdered in 2022. Despite this tragedy, Márquez is seeking reelection for the same party.

The figures of political violence in Mexico are alarming. According to data from different organizations, in the first two months of 2024, at least 10 murders of candidates or applicants were recorded. In February, 36 homicides related to political violence were recorded, including public officials and relatives of politicians.