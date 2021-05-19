American Allyson Felix, the most awarded athlete in history counting the Olympic and World Games, last night in the Fort Worth (Texas) meet his best mark in 400 meters since 2017 with a record of 50.88.

At 35, the six-time Olympic champion and the 13th world champion showed her great form two and a half months after the Tokyo Games, which would be his fifth Games, in which he intends to run the 200 and 400 meters.

Felix, who gave birth to her first child in November 2018 and returned to the slopes in July 2019, prevailed in Fort Worth, on a majestic straight, his compatriot Jessica Beard (51.31) and the Jamaican Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42) in a distance that he had not run in two years.

Next month the US Olympic selection events will be held in Eugene (Oregon), venue of the 2022 World Cups, that qualify for the Games the first three of each test, provided they have the Olympic minimum.

The weather conditions weren’t ideal for racing in Fort Worth. The start of the meeting was delayed due to the storm and the strong wind disturbed the competition, but both Felix and his compatriot Michael Cherry shone on the return to the track.

Cherry achieved the best record of his life (44.37), down from 44.66 from four years ago.

The Bahamian Steven Gardiner, world champion, entered the final stretch ahead of everyone but nailed 40 meters from the end, he lost his balance and fell to the ground. At the end of the meeting he confirmed that he does not suffer any injuries.

The second place went to the Mexican Valente Mendoza, champion of the Universiade in 2019, who accredited a mark of 46.17, one hundredth less than the American Aldrich Bailey.

The intensity of the wind ruined the sprints. The American Ronnie Baker won the 100 meters, contested with a 3.2 m / s headwind, in 10.39, ahead of his compatriot Marvin Bracy-Williams (10.59), and Mikiah Brisco was the fastest with 11.42 and a 3.2 headwind.