One of eighteen co-defendants in the federal case against former US President Donald Trump over subversion of the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia, has pleaded guilty to five charges. Scott Hall has reached a settlement with the Public Prosecution Service; in return he will testify against his co-defendants. Hall is the first suspect in this case to make a deal with prosecutors.

As part of the plea agreement, Hall will receive five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. In addition to testifying against others in the case, he must also pay a $5,000 fine and write a letter of apology to all voters in Georgia. He will also not be allowed to carry out any activities related to elections in the future.

Also read: His historic mug shot does not suit Trump at all



The nineteen suspects in the case are being prosecuted for, among other things, acting as a criminal organization during their attempts to annul Trump’s 2020 defeat. In addition to Hall and Trump, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows have also been charged. Trump and all other suspects say they are innocent.

There are a total of four criminal cases against the former president; in Washington it is also about election interference, in Florida about secret documents and in New York about the payment of hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.