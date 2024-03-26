Dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, in a meeting in Saint Petersburg in January | Photo: EFE/EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/Government of Russia

A Russian ally contradicted this Tuesday (26) Moscow's claim that the Islamic State terrorists who killed 139 people in an attack on Friday (22) at the Crocus City Hall, a concert hall in the metropolitan region of the capital Russian, would have promptly tried to flee to Ukraine after the attack.

The head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB), Alexander Bortnikov, and dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that terrorists were arrested trying to head directly to Ukrainian territory, but Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko stated that in True, they first tried to escape to their country.

In an interview with the state news agency Belta, Lukashenko said he received information about the attack from Russian authorities “minutes” after the attack began and security was reinforced at the borders.

“That's why there was no chance of them entering Belarus. They realized this. Then they turned around and headed towards the border between Ukraine and Russia”, reported the Belarusian dictator.

Putin admitted that Friday's attack was the work of “Islamic radicals”, but suggested that they had acted at the behest of Ukraine.

“This crime could be just one link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting against our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” he said on Monday (25).

“It is necessary to answer the question: why did the terrorists, after committing the crime, try to flee through Ukraine, who was waiting for them?”, insinuated the Russian dictator.