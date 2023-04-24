Monday, April 24, 2023, 00:55



Experience and quality go hand in hand at Allure Real Estate, a company that has successfully passed through the Murcia Region Real Estate Show held these days, an event in which it has unveiled the properties it is currently promoting and which it attended with great expectations. for sale given the high demand that exists in Murcia for new construction housing.

Allure has different options to choose from in terms of area and type of housing, adapted to the specific needs of a large sector of the public that is currently looking for housing.

Location, quality and reliability are some of the characteristic and differential features of the homes that Allure Inmuebles offers and that are present in each and every one of the developments that it currently sells.

Partial view of the façade of the Simón García housing development



Allure Real Estate







The first of these is the Simón García, 58 housing development. In this case, Allure offers 2-bedroom apartments, with the possibility of a garage space. All the houses are studied in detail for the maximum use of space and an optimal and versatile distribution. It is located in the center of Murcia (Santa Eulalia), with all services. Construction has started and completion is scheduled for summer 2024.

Regarding the Rocío street housing development (next to Avenida Juan de Borbón), Allure announces that 2 3-bedroom homes, a flat and a penthouse, are available. Both have a garage space. The property is next to the tram stop and in a newly built residential area surrounded by green areas. The work has just begun and completion is scheduled for the end of 2024.

Allure also attends with the housing development ‘Casa Cortés’ (San Nicolás). It is a soon-to-be-built housing development located in the historic center of Murcia, next to the church of San Nicolás.

Finally, we must highlight the promotion of the Castellar Building (between Avenidas Juan Carlos I and Juan de Borbón), also soon to be built. An area much sought after for its excellent communications, close to the tram and bus stops, and for being surrounded by large green areas. It has spacious 3-bedroom homes with terraces, garage space and storage room. Community area with swimming pool, beach area and equipped outdoor fitness area.

Allure Real Estate, made up of a team of professional experts in real estate transactions with a long history in Murcia, is aware of the need to offer properties to an increasingly broad customer profile, firmly betting on a highly diversified offer that ends up calling the attention to young people, families and professionals alike for its excellent quality, unbeatable location and outstanding services.