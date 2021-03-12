Alltours is bringing 200,000-400,000 tourists to the Balearics this summer, according to Alltours President and Founder, Willi Verhuven who praised the Balearic Government’s coronavirus strategy and promised to reactivate tourist activity in the Islands, especially Mallorca.

“The efforts made in the Balearic Islands to control the pandemic are positive, which has led us to decide to open three hotels in Mallorca next week, to demonstrate our confidence in the tourist future of the Islands, ”he said. “I commend the efforts made by the Balearics to lower the levels of contagion.”

Alltours isn’t the only tourist group that’s changed its strategy for Mallorca. TUI Fly will restart direct flights from Germany on March 27 and Grupotel, Hipotels and Protur have already announced that they’ll reopen hotels in Playa de Muro, Cala Millor and Playa de Palma. Iberostar, Meliá, Riu, Garden, MAC Hotels also aim to reopen hotels, depending on tourist bookings for April and May.

The German Government is expected to lift restrictions on flights to the Balearics on Friday, now that epidemiological levels are well below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. That means German tourists will be able to travel to the Balearic Islands from next week without having to quarantine on arrival.

Ryanair is launching it’s summer schedule on July 1 with a 40% increase in flights.

The airline is adding several new routes: Alicante to Ibiza, Minorca and Lanzarote; Mallorca to Zaragoza; Tenerife Norte to Santander and Minorca to Seville and Malaga.

“As coronavirus vaccination intensifies in the coming months, domestic traffic in Spain is expected to be the first to skyrocket this summer, “said a Ryanair Spokesperson.

Aviba

Travel Agency employer, Aviba is hoping that the Tour Operators’ forecasts will be confirmed and says “it would reactivate the entire Tourism Sector in the Islands”.

Vaccines

Transport companies, hotels, travel agencies, restaurants, nightlife and supply companies are all calling for more vaccines doses and faster vaccination in the Balearic Islands.