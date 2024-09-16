“All’s Well Here”, the Titan Submarine and the Last Message Before the Implosion

“All is well here”: The Titan’s last message before the catastrophe

The last message sent by Titanthe submarine that disappeared and then tragically imploded in the Atlantic in June 2023, simply read: “Everything’s fine here”. Moments later, the unit lost all contact, marking the end for all and five members on boardincluding Stockton Rush, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that operated the submersible. For days, the entire world held its breath, feverishly following every media update as speculation mounted about what had really happened.

These details were revealed during a U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, where the sequence of events was reconstructed. The Titan crew communicated with support personnel aboard the Polar Prince via text messages.. During the descent to the depths, the Polar Prince repeatedly requested updates on the depth and condition of the submersible. However, contact was suddenly interrupted. One of the last messages sent by the Titan confirmed that “all was well” before the fatal accident occurred.

The hearing is intended to “establish the facts of the incident and make recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the Coast Guard said in a statement in early September. The final findings will be presented to the Coast Guard Commandant. Jason Neubauer, director of the Office of Investigations, expressed his condolences, noting that “there are no words to ease the pain of the families,” but hoped that the investigation would shed light on the causes of the tragedy and prevent similar catastrophes in the future.

Further revelations indicated that the Titan’s hull had never been subjected to independent external inspections, and that the submersible had spent seven months outdoors, exposed to the elements, between 2022 and 2023. This dramatic incident has opened a global debate on the future of underwater exploration, forcing OceanGate to suspend its commercial and research operations.