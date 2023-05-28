Finally, the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security made it possible to renew the identity card and passport from outside the country, provided that the customer himself applies for the transaction through the authority’s smart application only, to ensure that he is the owner of the relationship.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, Nasser Ahmed Al Abdouli, explained the mechanism for renewing the Emirates ID card from outside the country, that “the service for renewing the ID card from outside the country was made available by the Authority through its smart application only, and it is not available if it is submitted.” The request is through printing centers or through a person other than the owner of the transaction inside the country, as the transaction is rejected, if it is found that the person is outside the country.

Al-Abdouli stated, in statements broadcast by Radio “Noor Dubai”, that “the person concerned who is outside the country can access the smart identity application through his phone, choose the identity card renewal service from outside the country, submit the application, pay the fees and complete the transaction.”

He pointed out that «the authority also provided a new service, which is the renewal of the passport from outside the country, through the smart application, and customers can renew all their documents, whether it is an identity card or a passport, while they are outside the country, provided that the smart application is used to submit the transaction».

Al-Abdouli stressed the importance of “the commitment of customers to the controls set in the image, including for citizens adherence to the official dress in the image submitted to submit the transaction, whether to renew the passport or identity card,” pointing out that the image controls are international standards approved and applied in all countries of the world.

The authority stated that there are nine standards that must be taken into account, to enable the acceptance of the personal image through smart systems for all age groups, which are – with regard to dress codes – wearing the official uniform of the UAE, and with regard to the head covering, it is allowed according to customs and traditions, and the background is white, and the image is colored with good quality. High and recent, not exceeding six months (35-40 mm), and the position of the head must be straight, not tilted, and parallel to the photographic lens. Also, facial expressions must be neutral (natural, not exaggerated), eyes open towards the camera, without using colored lenses, and for glasses it is acceptable if it does not obscure the eyes, and does not represent a light reflection, and the resolution of the image is at least 600 points per inch, without traces ink or wrinkles.

The authority called on the dealers to ensure the accuracy and validity of the identity number data and its expiration date, in the application for renewal or replacement, and to ensure the accuracy and correctness of the data entered in the electronic form before paying the fees, in order to avoid delay in completing the transaction, and to ensure the validity of the phone number and e-mail, and the method of delivery. included in the electronic form.

