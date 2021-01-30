Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the amendment of some provisions related to the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding nationality and passports, Through it, it permits the granting of Emirati nationality to investors, professionals, talents and their families, based on a number of controls and conditions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, through tweets on “Twitter” yesterday: “With the directives of the President of the State, may God protect him, we adopted today legal amendments that allow the granting of Emirati citizenship and passport to investors, talented and specialists from scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, intellectuals and their families .. The goal is Retaining, attracting and stabilizing the minds that contribute strongly to our development march.

His Highness added: “Personalities eligible to acquire Emirati nationality will be nominated through the cabinet, local bureaus and executive councils … and clear criteria have been set for each category … and the law will allow these competencies to retain the other nationalities they hold … and our Emirati passport will maintain its leadership and global superiority.”

Amendments to the law and its provisions aim at appreciating the competencies present in the country, attracting those with accomplishments and minds and empowering them within the social fabric of the UAE, and enhancing community cohesion and coexistence in a way that consolidates the development process in the UAE and strengthens its presence in all fields.

The target groups of the decision include investors, owners of specialized professions such as doctors, specialists and scientists, and talents such as inventors, intellectuals, artists and talented people, and the law also permits the granting of citizenship to family members of these groups in accordance with the provisions of the articles regulating both spouses and children, while the new amendment allows retaining the current nationality of the holder. .

These amendments come in accordance with a wise vision from His Highness, the President of the State, with the aim of appreciating competencies and enabling their stability, which has become part of the social fabric and a vital and contributing component to the nation’s people in continuing the process of building the state’s capabilities, formulating its ambitious prospects towards the centenary of the foundation, and its creative approach to adopting minds and refining Talents, supporting businesses and providing them with vital specializations.

The amendments in the regulations set a number of conditions and controls for granting each category to citizenship, in the investor category it is required to own a property in the UAE, and to grant citizenship to doctors and specialists a number of conditions are required, including that he be a specialist in a unique scientific field or scientific fields required and of importance to the state. And to have contributions in conducting studies and research of scientific value in his field of specialization, and his practical experience is not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organization in his field of specialization.

In the category of scholars, a number of conditions are required to obtain citizenship, including being an active researcher in his field of expertise in a university or research center or in the private sector, and his practical experience is not less than 10 years in the same field, and he must have contributions in the scientific field such as winning an award A prestigious scientific study, or securing large funding for his research during the previous 10 years, and obtaining a letter of recommendation from scientific institutions recognized in the state.

In the category of talented individuals, obtaining citizenship for inventors is required to obtain one or more patents approved by the Ministry of Economy or from any recognized international entity representing an added value to the country’s economy, and a letter of recommendation from the Ministry of Economy, and in the category of intellectuals, artists and talented people, it is required that he be among the pioneers in Priority areas for the state, such as culture, art and talent, and he must have obtained one or more international awards in his field of specialization and a letter of recommendation from the government agencies concerned in these fields in the country.

The decision to grant citizenship included the mechanism for obtaining citizenship by nominating persons eligible for nationality through the offices of rulers, crown princes, executive councils of the emirates that are members of the Federation, and the Council of Ministers based on the nominations of the relevant federal authorities.

Nationality controls and benefits

According to the regulations, the amendments specified for the person who acquired the nationality his commitment to a number of controls before receiving the nationality, including: the oath of allegiance to the state, a pledge to abide by the laws in force in the country, and informing the competent department in the event that he acquires another nationality or loses any nationality he holds, while the decision specified a number of advantages that are made Acquiring it along with nationality, includes: establishing and owning companies and commercial establishments, buying and owning land, housing and real estate in accordance with the laws in force, and any other benefits granted to him from the federal authorities after the approval of the Council of Ministers or from the local authorities in the emirates of the state. Has acquired one or more of the conditions for granting citizenship or breached his obligation.

The most important amendments to the executive regulations of the Nationality Law

■ It is permissible to grant citizenship to specific groups that include investors, professionals, scholars, talents, intellectuals, artists and talented individuals.

■ Permissibility to grant citizenship to family members of these groups.

■ The person who has acquired the nationality pledges to abide by the laws in force in the country and to report in the event that he acquires another nationality or loses any nationality he holds.

■ The mechanism for obtaining citizenship by nominating qualified personalities through the offices of rulers, crown princes, executive councils of the emirates that are members of the Union, and the Council of Ministers.

• The amendments aim to assess the competencies present in the country and empower them within the social fabric of the UAE.





