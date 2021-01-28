The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that licensed health professionals are allowed to move between health facilities to manage Coronavirus cases, to ensure that the health sector in the emirate is ready to provide the required health care for sick cases, until the end of March.

In a circular of its destination to all health professionals and health facilities licensed by it, the authority clarified that licensed health professionals may work and move between other health facilities, whenever needed, regardless of the licensed health facility, for the purpose of contributing to the fight against the Coronavirus. And management of infected cases.

Health professionals licensed from other health authorities in the country – according to the authority – may work and move to licensed health facilities in the Emirate of Dubai, as needed.

The authority stressed the need for the health professional to obtain prior written approval from the facility in which he works before moving, or before working for any other health facility, and in the event of a medical complaint or a medical error occurs, the responsibility is on the professional doctor and the health facility that provided health care services By him or by him, as the case may be.

She pointed out that to work with this circular, it is not necessary to obtain prior approval from the authority, and all concerned health facilities must fully adhere to what is stated in it.





