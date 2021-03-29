Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the National and Reserve Service Authority and the Ministry of Education announced the launch of the university study project for National Service employees, which allows all members of the twelfth students graduating from the academic year 2020-2021 and those who will join the 16th batch, and the next batch; By studying university courses in the distance education system, with the aim of ensuring that the student continues his university studies during the period of service.

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, said during a press conference that this step comes within the framework of the leadership directives and efforts aimed at developing national human cadres for the future by ensuring that they join the national service and continue their university education. Easily without interruption.

He stressed that the project will contribute to motivating students to complete university studies, enabling them to make sound decisions regarding university majors, preserving students ’interest and positively influencing the continuity of their academic studies in higher education institutions, achieving complementarity between the national service program and the university education system, and benefiting from some Skills that recruits learn during their training period in improving their academic performance in the disciplines they wish to join.

He said that the sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stem from His Highness’s keenness to develop the human element by encouraging recruits to complete their university studies, and providing the necessary support for them to benefit from remote study while performing National service and completion of some required university courses.

He noted that the National and Reserve Service Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and other concerned parties, is fully prepared to overcome any difficulties that may face the implementation of this project.

In his speech during the press conference, Minister of Education Hussain Al Hammadi said that this decision comes from the core of a deep, forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as all recruits from the twelfth students of the 16th class, and the subsequent batches, will be allowed to include a program Studying basic university subjects within the approved curriculum of the national and reserve service program remotely, with the aim of the student continuing in his higher studies without being affected by any obstacles that prevent this, and in a way that contributes to building generations armed with the best science and knowledge.

He stated that the project comes in coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Education, the National and Reserve Service Authority, higher education institutions, and other bodies. It has been subject to extensive study, and the development of the best mechanisms and perceptions to ensure the achievement of the desired results, and will be subject to a trial period.

He stressed that there will be no conflict between the student’s national service and his university studies, which will be in accordance with what is scheduled in the evening hours by taking specific courses in specializations that meet the students ’desires.

He explained that, for the sake of the success of this project, the Ministry of Education has put its various capabilities at disposal, and there is cooperation and coordination at the highest level with the parties involved in this project, and a continuous evaluation of each step and stage, in order to meet expectations and provide our students with a distinctive virtual learning environment.

He mentioned that the process of completing university studies for students of the national service will be subject to a specific mechanism, so that they will be enrolled to study university courses during the training period via distance study in educational institutions that the student has registered in the national system for applying to institutions of higher education.

The pilot period of the project will be implemented in cooperation with a selected group of higher education institutions in the country, starting from the summer semester 2021 and then the first semester of the academic year 2021-2022.

It is expected that 1500 employees of the National Service (batch 14 graduates of the twelfth grade for the academic year 2019-2020) will enroll in the distance education system to reach the optimal system in the application.

The Ministry of Education called on all twelfth grade male students expected to graduate in the academic year 2020-2021 to ensure and expedite the submission of the registration application through the national system for applying to higher education institutions, in order to ensure their smooth enrollment in university studies during their performance of national service, and the implementation of the project will be followed up within A systematic plan during the coming period in cooperation with all partners.

8 privileges

1- The program helps the recruiter to enroll early in university studies, and subsequently accomplish a number of academic hours

Before actually joining the institution after completing the national service program, and acquiring the skills he needs

The recruited student during the study period, which increases the chances of success.

2- The recruited student can continue studying at the institution in which he joined during the summer semester or semester

First, after completing the national service program.

3- This decision does not apply to alternative service recruits, but the recruiter can register directly in any of them

Higher education institutions according to procedures.

4- Providing transportation to attend exams at the university and return to the camp.

5- Academic hours from (3 to 6 hours), and the program of each recruiter varies according to his level of criteria and policy

Admission, as well as the study materials offered by the institution.

6- The attendance and absence policy approved for the educational institution will be applied.

7- The decision is compulsory, and all twelfth grade students in the academic year 2020-2021 must make sure of progress

Apply for registration through the unified national registration system, no later than April 27, 2020.

8- Applying the camp reservation system to all recruits, enabling them to attend lectures during the period

Evening (remote study), and the required equipment and technical support will be provided to ensure that the student gets an education

University without any obstacles, and an Internet data card will be available to enable recruits to access

Universities educational websites and platforms.

