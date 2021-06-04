The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved allowing members of the same family to sit at the same table in the emirate’s restaurants and cafes without a maximum, starting from Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The committee stressed the importance of adhering to the approved capacity of 60% for restaurants and cafes and adhering to other preventive measures, in order to ensure the health and safety of all members of society and to preserve the achievements and public health standards.



